Teacher who assaulted 'uneducated thing' for enforcing Covid rules loses his job

A teacher fired for grabbing a female security guard by the throat and assaulting her for attempting to enforce Covid-19 safety protocols when pupils arrived at a school in Limpopo won't get his job back.

The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) has ruled the dismissal of Kgabo Petrus Mabitsela for assaulting Selelo Sarah Motsoko in 2021 was “substantively fair”.

Mabitsela, who taught at Flora Park Comprehensive School, hauled the education department to the ELRC after a disciplinary hearing cost him his job. He denied the allegation and asked for reinstatement. But arbitrator Matthews Ramotshela dismissed the application.

Motsoko told the arbitrator she had been “living with pain” after the incident.

She testified that Mabitsela arrived at the school gate on November 22 2021 driving a minibus, transporting pupils.