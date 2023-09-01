Teacher hounded by debt collectors after education department fails to pay bursary

An Eastern Cape teacher had to enter into a payment arrangement with debt collectors to settle her university fees after the provincial education department failed to pay part of the bursary she had been awarded.
Shandre Viljoen hauled the department before the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) for unfair labour practice in August. The dispute dates back to 2018 when the department awarded her a bursary to study at Nelson Mandela University but failed to pay her fees in 2019 after she submitted her results.
The university handed her over to debt collectors and she made an arrangement to repay the money. Aggrieved, Viljoen approached the ELRC, which ruled in her favour and ordered the department to pay her R12,704, after exhausting all internal avenues.
“[Viljoen] submits the dispute arose during 2019, but could not provide a specific date. If one takes into consideration the time period, the delay is extensive and a good explanation is required,” the ruling handed down by the ELRC's Henk Jacobs on August 23 reads.
“In this instance, [Viljoen] stated Covid-19 arrived during 2019 and thereafter there was constant communication between the parties with an intention that the matter be resolved.”
'Sex pest' headmaster wins labour court order for pay
Jacobs condoned the late filing.
The department did not dispute the facts. A senior administration officer, who deals with bursaries, admitted Viljoen was “handed over for debt collection due to the department’s failure to pay [her] bursary”.
“[The official] confirmed the department must pay the applicant R12,704.00, which was the amount [Viljoen] had to pay the debt collector in terms of the 2019 approved bursary,” the ruling reads.
Jacobs ruled in Viljoen’s favour.
“The department committed an unfair labour practice relating to benefits when they failed to pay Viljoen her approved bursary for 2019.
“The department is ordered to pay Viljoen R12,704.00 in terms of the 2019 approved bursary by no later than September 25 2023.”
