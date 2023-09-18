News

Eastern Cape appoints jobless teachers as assistants

The DA and National Teachers Organisation have denounced the initiative, saying qualified teachers were being treated as ‘casual labour’

18 September 2023 - 20:25
Prega Govender Journalist

In a desperate bid to fill vacant teaching posts, the Eastern Cape education department is hiring 1,500 qualified educators as education assistants. ..

