South Africa

Man who allegedly shot dead UDF activist in 1989 to appear in court

13 October 2023 - 22:21 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A man accused of shooting dead a UDF activist in 1989 is expected to appear in court on Monday. File picture
A man accused of shooting dead a UDF activist in 1989 is expected to appear in court on Monday. File picture
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44/ File photo

A man who allegedly shot dead a 17-year-old United Democratic Front (UDF) activist, Siphelele Nxumalo, in Chesterville in February 1989 is expected to appear in the Durban regional court on Monday to face a charge of murder. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Wesley 'Matiri' Madonsela was part of an “A" team that worked with the Natal Security Branch.

Nxumalo was shot dead by members of the Chesterville "A" team during political conflict between UDF and IFP supporters on February 2 1989.

Madonsela disappeared after Nxumalo’s murder but was recently arrested and is out on bail. 

“This case reveals the atrocities committed against political activists, by the Security Branch. It also demonstrates the NPA's commitment to holding those accountable for these atrocities while the victim's families find closure and see justice,” she said.

The case is one of 135 Truth and Reconciliation Commission matters that the NPA is dealing with in various courts, the NPA annual report for 2022/23 reports states. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

NPA welcomes court decision setting aside Imam Haron inquest findings

The National Prosecuting Authority has welcomed the decision of the Western Cape High Court setting aside the findings of an inquest into the death ...
News
3 days ago

These lies and cheap victories of the ruling elite are a highway to hell

If William Nicol Drive had to be renamed, it should have been in honour of Stompie Seipei, writes Barney Mthombothi.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Changing the game for all

No organisation was too small or irrelevant to be excluded from membership of the front, writes Laura Pollecutt
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Man who allegedly shot dead UDF activist in 1989 to appear in court South Africa
  2. Two robbery suspects die after assault by mob in Kwaggafontein South Africa
  3. South African word of the year to be announced on Monday South Africa
  4. Zodwa Mlangeni not appointed to board of Transnet National Port Authority: DPE South Africa
  5. Free State MEC, two others in court for fraud, corruption South Africa

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...