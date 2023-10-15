South Africa

Cop and wife found dead in suspected murder-suicide near Groblersdal

15 October 2023 - 11:24 By TImesLIVE
A police officer is alleged to have shot dead his wife before turning the gun on himself on Friday evening.
Image: 123RF

Limpopo police are investigating after a police sergeant and his wife were found dead in their home in Moganyaka village near Groblersdal on Saturday. 

Col Malesela Ledwaba said the couple was found with gunshot wounds and the suspected murder weapon was recovered at the scene. 

Police reported to the scene at about 7.30am on Saturday. 

“Upon arrival they discovered two lifeless bodies of a married couple in a pool of blood in their bedroom and a firearm next to the deceased man. It is reported that a 41-year-old man and his wife, 37, had a heated argument while they were in their bedroom. This happened in the evening of Friday at about 9pm,” Ledwaba said. 

“The following morning their son, 20-year-old, decided to go home. On arrival at home he found both his mother and father lying in a pool of blood.” 

Domestic violence has not been ruled out as a cause of the incident. 

Police have since confirmed that the deceased man was a police sergeant who was stationed at the Thembisa police station in Gauteng. He was on leave at the time of the incident.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident and urged couples to seek professional help when faced with domestic issues. 

TimesLIVE

