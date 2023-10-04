A police officer will appear in court on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death and injured another woman at a tavern.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said a scuffle broke out between a constable and his wife in Barberton at about 3am on Tuesday.
He allegedly stabbed his wife with a beer [broken] bottle. A woman who was trying to defuse the situation was injured.
“Police and paramedics were summoned. The suspect's wife, 28, was certified dead on the scene while the other victim, 27, was taken to hospital for medical attention after she sustained injuries.”
The officer, 34, is attached to the public order policing unit in Hazyview.
He was also injured during the altercation and was taken to hospital under police guard.
The man faces murder and attempted murder charges.
“The police constable [will] appear in the Barberton magistrate's court on Wednesday,” Mohlala said.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is also investigating.
TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga cop accused of stabbing wife to death with beer bottle
Image: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS
