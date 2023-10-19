A security guard who repeatedly raped a woman and stabbed her boyfriend near Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg, after a night out at a tavern in 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison.
The Westonaria magistrate’s court handed down the sentence to Bohlale Makhosane, 27, on Thursday after finding him guilty of six counts of rape. He was further sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.
The victim and her boyfriend were at a tavern near Bekkersdal on September 6 2021 where the accused was employed as a security officer stationed at the gate, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
When the tavern closed, Makhosane asked the couple to join him at his place, where the party continued. After a while, the couple left the guard's home and he offered to accompany them.
“Along the way, an argument ensued between the accused and the victim’s boyfriend. Makhosane stabbed the boyfriend with a knife, and he fell to the ground. Makhosane then took the woman back to his house and raped her.”
He held the victim hostage overnight and continued to rape her several times.
The accused pleaded not guilty and told the court the sex had been consensual.
Life for tavern guard who repeatedly raped woman near Bekkersdal
