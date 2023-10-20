South Africa

Katlehong pastor denies rape, says he 'offered prophetic training' to boys

20 October 2023 - 21:08 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A pastor facing 31 counts of rape, sexual grooming of children, sexual assault, and attempted rape. has denied all allegations against him.
A pastor facing 31 counts of rape, sexual grooming of children, sexual assault, and attempted rape. has denied all allegations against him.
Image: 123RF/STOCKSTUDIO44

Arise and Shine Gospel Church leader Benjamin Bheki Dingiso testified he had never sexually violated any of the boys he is accused of raping. 

Dingiso, 51, was testifying in his defence in the Johannesburg high court on Friday where he is facing 31 counts of rape, sexual grooming of children, sexual assault, and attempted rape.

Dingiso’s responsibilities at his church in Katlehong included counselling church members spiritually and emotionally.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said eight boys, aged between 15 and 20, had encountered the pastor as church members from 2009 to 2021. Dingiso allegedly told them they had prophetic gifts from God that required training. 

“This, the state alleges, induced the boys to meet him in his office where he sexually violated and/or raped them after telling them that he had to bond with them physically and spiritually while naked for them to understand their prophetic gift,” Mjonondwane said. 

She said Dingiso told the court on Friday he only offered prophetic training to them.   

The trial continues on Monday for the cross-examination of the accused. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

'Shut it down': residents march on suspected drug house where 12-year-old was allegedly raped by teens

Disgruntled community members chanted "close it down, close it down" during a march on Wednesday to a suspected drug house where days earlier a ...
News
1 day ago

Childhood exposure to violence associated with mental health conditions later in life: experts

Call to strengthen and scale innovative combination interventions that holistically address the needs of people in low-resource settings
News
1 day ago

Teen hitchhikers accused of murder, rape and robbery in Tzaneen

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for what are believed to be two teenage boys suspected of killing a motorist who gave them a lift from the ...
News
5 days ago

Pastor who sexually abused teenage boys for nearly eight years gets 55-year sentence

A Mpumalanga pastor who sexually abused eight teenage boys from his congregation for nearly eight years was given a 55-year sentence.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Seven arrested in Meyerton for alleged licence fraud South Africa
  2. Katlehong pastor denies rape, says he 'offered prophetic training' to boys South Africa
  3. Three life terms for man who raped his niece South Africa
  4. Residents rely on stream water as municipalities fail to make use of water ... South Africa
  5. Grade 3 pupil dies after 'eating biscuits' from tuck shop in Tshepisong South Africa

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...