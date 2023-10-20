Seven suspects were arrested at the Meyerton licensing centre in Midvaal on Friday on suspicion of issuing driving licences fraudulently.
“It is alleged that officials issued heavy-duty driving licences to applicants who were not present to do the test. They also allegedly colluded with driving school operators to have intermediaries write learner licence tests on behalf of applicants,” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said.
Seven arrested in Meyerton for alleged licence fraud
Image: RTMC
He said one of the officials was found with more than R30,000, which is believed to proceeds of the suspected criminal activity.
Zwane said RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi was on the scene to witness the arrests. Msibi blamed greed for rampant corruption at the centre.
