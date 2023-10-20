South Africa

Seven arrested in Meyerton for alleged licence fraud

20 October 2023 - 21:37 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
This is R30,000 in cash which was taken from one of the licensing officials at the Meyerton licensing centre on Friday.
This is R30,000 in cash which was taken from one of the licensing officials at the Meyerton licensing centre on Friday.
Image: RTMC

Seven suspects were arrested at the Meyerton licensing centre in Midvaal on Friday on suspicion of issuing driving licences fraudulently.

“It is alleged that officials issued heavy-duty driving licences to applicants who were not present to do the test. They also allegedly colluded with driving school operators to have intermediaries write learner licence tests on behalf of applicants,” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said. 

He said one of the officials was found with more than R30,000, which is believed to proceeds of the suspected criminal activity. 

Zwane said RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi was on the scene to witness the arrests. Msibi blamed greed for rampant corruption at the centre. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE

Four suspected licence fraudsters arrested in Eastern Cape

Four suspected driving licence fraudsters were arrested at the Qonce driving licence testing centre on Thursday.
News
4 weeks ago

Beat the queues — the best places to renew your car licence

October to December are traditionally some of the busiest months to renew car licences.
Motoring
3 days ago

LUMKO MTIMDE | It’s all in the data: celebrate and encourage success in service delivery

Prioritising digital transformation will yield positive results to all – business, government and society
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Motorists urged to renew car licences due to high volumes

With more than one-million vehicle licences set to expire in September, the Road Traffic Management Corporation is urging vehicle owners to renew ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Seven arrested in Meyerton for alleged licence fraud South Africa
  2. Katlehong pastor denies rape, says he 'offered prophetic training' to boys South Africa
  3. Three life terms for man who raped his niece South Africa
  4. Residents rely on stream water as municipalities fail to make use of water ... South Africa
  5. Grade 3 pupil dies after 'eating biscuits' from tuck shop in Tshepisong South Africa

Latest Videos

Dashcam captures moment US man attacks officer before being shot
'The Oscars definitely brought us together': Jada Pinkett Smith addresses ...