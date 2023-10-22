South Africa

Three cops arrested after asking for R1m bribe and threatening suspect's son

22 October 2023 - 11:22
A case of corruption was reported to the DPCI and after completion of the investigation, the suspects were arrested.Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Three police officers and another suspect are expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of corruption.

They were arrested by the Hawks' serious corruption unit over the weekend.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said the suspects — two members of the Silverton K9 unit, a member of the crime intelligence unit and a businessman — are reported to have participated in corrupt activities and solicited gratification to the tune of R580,000. 

“This was for a complainant to avoid arrest. It is alleged that three officials went to the complainant's residence to enquire about her passport and the alleged fraudulent stamps. They later arrested her and during questioning, hints relating to the case being dropped if money exchanged hands were spoken of by the trio,” she said.

Mogale said they had asked for R1m threatening that her son would also be arrested.

“The complainant gave in, and R580,000 was agreed to resulting in the complainant being released.”

She said a case of corruption was reported to the DPCI and on completion of the investigation, the suspects were arrested.

