SA has special responsibility to push for a just peace in Gaza
Our negotiated peace remains an example for the people stuck in this terrible crisis
22 October 2023 - 00:00
Hundreds of lives were lost when the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza was bombed on Tuesday. Bombing a hospital is, of course, a war crime. Gaza’s health ministry swiftly blamed the attack on the Israeli military, but the Israeli state has denied that its military was responsible and said that a rocket fired by Islamic Jihad had failed and hit the hospital in error. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.