South Africa

Human trafficking victims rescued in Edenvale

23 October 2023 - 07:44
The JMPD says the 27 illegal immigrants will be deported back to Ethiopia.
Image: JMPD

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) rescued 27 illegal immigrants who were kept in a house in Edenvale on Saturday.

They were handed over to immigration officials.  

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they received information on Saturday about illegal immigrants being illegally kept in Edenvale.  

“The officers proceeded to the location and found approximately 30 illegal male immigrants who were trafficked into the country,” he said.  

When officers were interviewing them, they started running out of the room  in which they were kept, but officers managed to contain 27 victims. 

“Edenvale police, Hawks and home affairs immigration officers were called to the scene and the victims were taken to the Edenvale police station where they were processed to be deported back to Ethiopia,” Fihla said.  

 TimesLIVE

Human trafficking suspect 'forced woman into prostitution'

A Nigerian national Adeyefa Adedamola Adetoye, accused of human trafficking, appeared in the Kimberley district court on Tuesday.
News
5 days ago

Mother and son linked to human trafficking probe by Hawks in Gauteng

A mother and son allegedly linked to housing of foreign nationals have been arrested in connection with a wider human trafficking investigation by ...
News
1 week ago

Border management a priority, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the newly launched border management authority is necessary for maintaining the integrity of the country’s borders.
Politics
1 week ago

Three nabbed in Botswana after truck bound for South Africa found with 40 men and boys inside

Three men will remain behind bars in a Botswana prison while police investigate them for suspected human trafficking.
News
2 months ago
