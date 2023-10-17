South Africa

Human trafficking suspect 'forced woman into prostitution'

17 October 2023 - 21:32 By TimesLIVE
Adeyefa Adetoye will appoint his own lawyer to represent him in the human-trafficking case.
Image: NPA Communications.

A Nigerian, Adeyefa Adedamola Adetoye, accused of human trafficking, appeared in the Kimberley district court on Tuesday.

“The accused does not have legal papers to be in South Africa as his permit expired in 2018," National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

Adetoye, 38, was arrested after an intelligence-driven multi-disciplinary operation by the Hawks and other police units on Sunday led them to a hotel room in Kimberley.    

The Hawks said information was received by the team regarding suspected victims of trafficking in people aged between 17 and 29 on Sunday.

The Hawks said the victims were allegedly lured from Gauteng to Northern Cape during October and were promised a better life by the perpetrator.

They were locked up at a hotel and used for prostitution. 

Senokoatsane said police also found illegal drugs in the room belonging to the accused. 

Adetoye also faces charges of assault, rape and compelled rape, possession of illegal drugs as well as being an illegal immigrant.

Adetoye informed the court during his first appearance he would be appointing his legal representative.

Senokoatsane said the court postponed the matter as the accused's details need to be verified before he can apply for bail.  

Adetoye was remanded until October 26. 

