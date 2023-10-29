The Gauteng department of health on Sunday confirmed the arrest of fake doctor, Matthew Lani.
In a statement, the department said Lani was caught by security guards at the Helen Joseph Hospital.
"He was apprehended while entering the main entrance of the facility. Lani was caught just before 8pm disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck. He had previously entered the same facility to curate misleading content under the pretense that he was a qualified doctor," said department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.
"Immediately after being apprehended, Lani requested to go to the bathroom only to attempt to escape by jumping through the bathroom window. When the security realised that he was making a run for it, they called for reinforcement, and he was subsequently apprehended again."
A videos of Lani's arrest have since gone viral on social media platform, TikTok where Lani has masqueraded as a doctor for several years.
In the video, Lani is seen being surrounded by a group of security guards who try to restrain him.
WATCH | 'Dr' Matthew Lani arrested at Helen Joseph Hospital
Image: Screengrab
Lani is heard disputing claims that he tried to flee.
Frustrated, he is heard yelling at the security guards to leave the room where he is being apprehended.
One security guard presents him with a stethoscope, claiming it belongs to him. Lani, who was always spotted wearing a stethoscope in his videos is heard vehemently denying that the apparatus belongs to him.
Lani has since been handed over to the police for an official arrest.
