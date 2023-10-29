South Africa

WATCH | 'Dr' Matthew Lani arrested at Helen Joseph Hospital

29 October 2023 - 22:20
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Bogus doctor, Matthew Lani was arrestesd at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday night.
Bogus doctor, Matthew Lani was arrestesd at the Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg on Sunday night.
Image: Screengrab

The Gauteng department of health on Sunday confirmed the arrest of fake doctor, Matthew Lani.

In a statement, the department said Lani was caught by security guards at the Helen Joseph Hospital.

"He was apprehended while entering the main entrance of the facility. Lani was caught just before 8pm disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck. He had previously entered the same facility to curate misleading content under the pretense that he was a qualified doctor," said department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba. 

"Immediately after being apprehended, Lani requested to go to the bathroom only to attempt to escape by jumping through the bathroom window. When the security realised that he was making a run for it, they called for reinforcement, and he was subsequently apprehended again."

A videos of Lani's arrest have since gone viral on social media platform, TikTok where Lani has masqueraded as a doctor for several years.

In the video, Lani is seen being surrounded by a group of security guards who try to restrain him.

Lani is heard disputing claims that he tried to flee.

Frustrated, he is heard yelling at the security guards to leave the room where he is being apprehended.

One security guard presents him with a stethoscope, claiming it belongs to him. Lani, who was always spotted wearing a stethoscope in his videos is heard vehemently denying that the apparatus belongs to him.

Lani has since been handed over to the police for an official arrest.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘Dr Matthew’ does not have matric — Gauteng education confirms

The Gauteng education department has confirmed Matthew Lani has no matric certificate, despite posing as a qualified doctor on TikTok.
News
2 weeks ago

TikTokker ‘Dr' Matthew Lani still selling pills, offering medical advice

TikTokker “Dr” Matthew Lani is back under a different account on the social media platform selling his weight-loss pills and giving medical advice, a ...
News
1 week ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | Bullsh**ters, rugby, sunny skies: welcome to the land of smooth talkers

We are not alone though in having ‘impressive fools’ in politics and the professions
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | 'Dr' Matthew Lani arrested at Helen Joseph Hospital South Africa
  2. Mystery disease hit SA’s pine trees 40 years ago, now new DNA tech has found ... Science
  3. Mobile sauna service ready to thaw freezing Cape ocean bathers News
  4. Stuntman injured in ice cream van stunt gone wrong fails to get RAF to pay up News
  5. Man gets 18 years for rape of ex-fiancée South Africa

Latest Videos

'Elizabedi' & RG Snyman randomly run into singing Springbok fans in Paris
Death toll expected to rise in Maine shooting as police hunt for 'person of ...