South Africa

Pupils urged to reach out for help as matric exams get under way

31 October 2023 - 12:37 By TimesLIVE
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga and Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.
Image: Supplied/GDE

Pupils have been urged to reach out for help after a Gauteng schoolgirl allegedly took her own life on the eve of the 2023 national senior certificate examinations, while absenteeism was recorded throughout the province.

The pupil, from Unity Secondary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, allegedly took her own life by poisoning herself on Sunday.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane appealed to pupils to reach out to support structures and resources facilitated by the department, including Childline, which can be contacted by dialling 116, and the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, which is available on all telephonic and online platforms.

“We are devastated by the loss of one candidate who took her own life just before her first exam. We wish to convey our sincerest condolences to her family and the school community at large,” he said.

“Pupils are urged to use our available structures to express any issues they are facing. Our officials are more than happy to help.”

KZN 'combat ready' as almost 195,000 matric students start exams on Monday

Education officials in KwaZulu-Natal say the department is " combat ready" for the matric exams with no glitches amid adverse weather conditions ...
News
4 days ago

Pupils wrote the English home language paper 1 and English first additional language paper 1 on Monday, the first day of exam season.

While it went smoothly for most, Chiloane said there was “a concerning rate of absenteeism among part-time candidates in all districts” and “a few instances” among full-time candidates.

In Tshwane West, eight candidates approached officials and said they were not ready to write, he said.

“Two other candidates did not write due to unknown whereabouts, which is concerning.”

Three more candidates were hospitalised due to health issues and were unable to write.

“In Ekurhuleni South, one candidate was caught with a cellphone in the exam centre. In such an instance, the candidate might not receive results on the subject in question, which is disadvantageous towards their final results.”

TimesLIVE

