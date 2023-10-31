Here's where to join the Springbok victory parades in Cape Town

Capetonians are expected to gather in their thousands on Friday as the Springboks take the Webb Ellis Cup on a tour of the city's CBD, Langa and Bonteheuwel.
The Cape Town leg of the victory parade by the Rugby World Cup winners will start with local performers entertaining fans on the Grand Parade from 10am in front of City Hall.
Safety and security MMC JP Smith said the mini-concert was being staged to honour the Bok victory.
“Local performers will be on hand to entertain crowds ... before the Springboks take the Webb Ellis Cup on a tour of the CBD, Langa, and Bonteheuwel.
“Our city teams along with SA Rugby have worked out a route that will ensure as many people get to see the Springboks and the prized Webb Ellis Cup along several communities in the city,” said Smith.
The champions will leave the Grand Parade at noon from Darling Street and proceed along:
CBD
- Adderley Street
- Wale Street
- Long Street
- Buitensingel Street
- Loop Street
- Wharf Street
- Walter Sisulu
- Buitengracht Street
- Hans Strijdom
- Hertzog Boulevard
- Nelson Mandela Boulevard
Langa
- Bunga Avenue
- Briton Street
- Jungle Walk
- Langalibalele Drive
- Jakes Gerwel
Bonteheuwel
- Jakkelsvlei Avenue
- Valhalla Drive
- Robert Sobukwe Drive
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis added: “Let’s thank the boys for inspiring a nation and show them we are proud of their incredible performance, not only in the final but throughout the tournament.”
