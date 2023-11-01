South Africa

False addresses see 7 suspects accused of kidnapping Wits student denied bail

01 November 2023 - 13:50
Seven kidnapping suspects who allegedly lured a student through an online dating site were denied bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Seven men accused of kidnapping a student at the University of the Witwatersrand were denied bail by the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Sanele Ndlovu, Vikani Khanyeza, Sehollo Khumalo, Sphamandla Mavundla, Lungisani Tshabalala, Thulani Mazibuko and Khayelihle Zulu are facing charges of kidnapping, extortion and attempted murder. 

The men allegedly lured the 18-year-old student through Grindr, an online dating site for the LGBTQI+ community, and demanded a R30,000 ransom from his family for his safe return.

The court ruled it was of the view it would be difficult to monitor the accused if they were given bail. All seven accused provided alternative addresses during their application and it was established that they had never resided at the addresses.

The state argued during the bail application that the accused may influence and intimidate witnesses as they had allegedly threatened some witnesses.   

The offence was directed at a particular group and the victim was allegedly tortured to the extent that he ended up in an intensive care unit in hospital for weeks after he was rescued by police. 

Wits student lured through online dating site rescued from kidnappers

A multidisciplinary police team traced the 18-year-old to the Denver men's hostel, where he was found bound and unconscious.
News
1 month ago

The court heard the accused were familiar with the identity of all witnesses as it was placed on record they contacted the family and a friend of the victim.

It emerged in court that the accused sent nude pictures and videos of the student, who was bruised and tied up, to his family when demanding ransom.

The student's father was asked to deposit money through an e-wallet.

Police monitored the cell number and a breakthrough came when an ATM was identified where one suspect had wanted to withdraw the ransom money on the M2. He was arrested and led the police to Denver men's hostel, where he agreed to show officers where the victim was being held captive. This led to the student's rescue.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane welcomed the court's decision. She said the state argued during the bail application that kidnapping offences were prevalent in the court's jurisdiction and the charges were serious, adding that the family of the victim allegedly received threats from the accused. 

We are hoping investigations will be finalised speedily so we can set a trial date,” Mjonondwane said. 

The case was postponed to November 15 for further investigations.

Mjonondwane said once the investigations are concluded, they will disclose the contents of the docket to the defence team and prepare for the trial. 

