Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink welcomes public protector’s report on Hammanskraal water

Brink has been given 60 days to table a copy of the report, consider the implementation plan developed by the municipal manager, and set out measures to be taken to address deficiencies and shortcomings at the Rooiwal WWTW.
“I welcome the report of the public protector into the Hammanskraal water crisis and commit to the remedial actions that have been ordered. As I said at the outset of my term of office, the dysfunctionality of Rooiwal WWTW plant is a stain on the conscience of the city, including various administrations. While the city cannot change what happened in the past, we can learn from it and take responsibility for redressing the problem,” he said.
The minister for water and sanitation has been told to assist Tshwane in addressing the water challenges.
Brink said the city and departments partnership agreement is being monitored by the mayoral committee, and a full report in compliance with the public protector's remedial actions will be tabled at the municipal council before the end of this month.
He said the city has allocated R450m towards upgrading the Rooiwal plant over three years.
“This includes R150m spread over each financial year. Priority will be given to finalise phase 1 upgrades and initiate phase 2 upgrades. Our partnership with the DWS will be essential to our success, as will the continued funding of capital projects by the national government. As previously communicated, the Development Bank of South Africa will act as an independent implementing agent, and on our part as the city we maintain no companies implicated in corruption or in state capture are awarded any tenders,"” said Brink.
He said he will study the particulars of the report and ensure the city delivers its promise to the people of Hammanskraal.
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink says the remedial actions ordered by the public protector in her report into the Hammanskraal water crisis accords with what the city has already undertaken in partnership with the department of water and sanitation .
Brink welcomed the report from advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, who investigated allegations of undue delays and failure by the city to supply Hammanskraal residents with water suitable for human consumption.
Gcaleka found residents are not receiving water suitable for human consumption due to a partially functional and dysfunctional state and the condition of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works (WWTW) and ordered remedial action.
Gcaleka noted that while Tshwane remains the authority with direct jurisdiction over water-related services in Hammanskraal, the poor quality of water in the area is a reflection of poor intergovernmental relations in all affected spheres of government.
On remedial action, Gcaleka said the municipal manager of Tshwane must within 60 calendar days develop an implementation plan setting out the measures, including prioritisation of capital funding within its available resources, to be undertaken to upgrade and refurbish the Rooiwal WWTW to address ongoing water quality failures at the Temba water treatment works.
Hammanskraal not receiving clean water due to partially functional and dysfunctional state, PP report finds
