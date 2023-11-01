South Africa

POLL | How do you feel about Matthew Lani’s case being withdrawn?

01 November 2023 - 12:43 By TIMESLIVE
TikTok 'doctor' Matthew Lani leaves the Johannesburg magistrates court on October 31 2023 where he appeared after his arrest for allegedly impersonating a medical professional.
Image: Alaister Russell

TikTok star and bogus “doctor” Matthew Lani is a free man after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) dropped a case against him for allegedly impersonating a doctor due to a lack of evidence.

Lani was apprehended by security guards at Helen Joseph Hospital on Sunday wearing a hoodie, surgical mask and stethoscope around his neck. He previously recorded videos at the hospital wearing scrubs and a doctor’s name badge which he posted on social media claiming he was a medical intern. 

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said it could not prosecute Lani because there was no evidence to link him to the alleged offence. 

“We have instructed the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to conduct investigations and once complied with, the docket will be brought back to the NPA for a decision on whether criminal proceedings should be instituted against the suspect,” she said. 

Despite being denounced by the Health Professions Council of South Africa for not being a registered health practitioner, Lani, a day before his arrest, posted videos recorded in hospital holding a stethoscope and claiming he was a registered doctor.

Lani gives his followers medical advice, including advice on HIV treatment, and sells weight loss pills as some believe he is a doctor.

TimesLIVE

