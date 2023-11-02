Soweto one giant rolling maul as 'Siya and the boys' hit Vilakazi Street

Vilakazi Street in Soweto erupted in excitement when the Springbok arrived on Thursday.

For supporter Sihle Ntshakaso it didn't matter how long it took for the bus to come, he was going to wait anyway. The rugby supporter who watched all of South Africa's World Cup games said he waited for almost three hours before the bus arrived, hoping to get a glimpse of the Webb Ellis Cup and see his favourite players.

“I took a taxi from Meadowlands just so that I can be here and see the likes of [Siya] Kolisi and Cheslin Koble,” he said.

He said that though it was a nail-biting tournament for South African supporters it was one of the best things that could have happened to the country amid all its problems.

“We complain about load-shedding, potholes and living without piped water but people are so excited and everyone is happy,” he said.

A 45-year-old father of two teenage boys from Orlando East took his sons to Vilakazi Street. He said he arrived two hours before the Springboks arrived.

Another man who wanted only to be known by his first name, Samuel, said rugby didn't mean anything in his household until recently.

“My kids are interested. As for me, it never meant anything,” he said.

He added that his children pleaded with him to subscribe to TV channels so they would watch the sport that “unites South Africa”.