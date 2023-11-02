South Africa

Soweto one giant rolling maul as 'Siya and the boys' hit Vilakazi Street

02 November 2023 - 21:02
Captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup high in Soweto to the delight of thousands of excited fans. Picture Thapelo Morebudi.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Vilakazi Street in Soweto erupted in excitement when the Springbok arrived on Thursday. 

For supporter Sihle Ntshakaso it didn't matter how long it took for the bus to come, he was going to wait anyway. The rugby supporter who watched all of South Africa's World Cup games said he waited for almost three hours before the bus arrived, hoping to get a glimpse of the Webb Ellis Cup and see his favourite players. 

“I took a taxi from Meadowlands just so that I can be here and see the likes of [Siya] Kolisi and Cheslin Koble,” he said. 

He said that though it was a nail-biting tournament for South African supporters it was one of the best things that could have happened to the country amid all its problems.

“We complain about load-shedding, potholes and living without piped water but people are so excited and everyone is happy,” he said. 

A 45-year-old father of two teenage boys from Orlando East took his sons to Vilakazi Street. He said he arrived two hours before the Springboks arrived. 

Another man who wanted only to be known by his first name, Samuel, said rugby didn't mean anything in his household until recently.

“My kids are interested. As for me, it never meant anything,” he said. 

He added that his children pleaded with him to subscribe to TV channels so they would watch the sport that “unites South Africa”.

Thousands of fans waited for hours for a glimpse of their world-beating heroes as the Springboks moved through Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto on Thursday. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Some patrons were already drinking early in the afternoon as they watched the Boks' progress on television.

The street was a sea of green, gold and the colours of the national flag, with supporters crowding the street while blowing vuvuzelas and chanting “Siya, Siya,” as the bus and its convoy cruised along the street. 

One man, seemingly drunk on alcohol and Springbok fever, and dancing in the street long after the convoy had left, summed it all up: the Springboks brought the township people together.

“We are one and are celebrating one achievement. Siya and his boys have united us,” he enthused.

TimesLIVE 

