‘It meant everything’: Joburg fans flock to celebrate Boks on victory tour

Among those present to greet the champions was a former rugby player, Kayle Regter, who shared his excitement at finally achieving a childhood dream of seeing the Springboks in person.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
“It meant everything.”
This is how veteran Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane perfectly summarised the first day of the Boks’ triumphant victory tour in Gauteng.
The world champions kicked off their tour in Gauteng and made pit stops in Pretoria at the Union Buildings and Tshwane House, Johannesburg and then Soweto.
The four-time rugby world champions will move on to Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and East London on Sunday.
Various streets in Joburg were painted green and gold as supporters flocked into the inner city to catch a glimpse of their favourite players as they made their way from Joburg to Soweto and then FNB Stadium.
They were greeted with shouts and cheers at FNB’s Bank City headquarters, where they stopped for a few minutes to address fans and show off the Webb Ellis trophy.
Among those present to greet the champions was a former rugby player, Kayle Regter, who shared his excitement at finally achieving a childhood dream of seeing the Springboks in person.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Regter, who hails from Ennerdale, revealed that he used to play the same position as Cheslin Kolbe.
“It means everything to me. It’s my first time seeing them live ... and I appreciate it,” he said.
The situation was no different at the stadium, as supporters came out in their numbers to celebrate with the players before they closed off the Gauteng leg of their tour.
Many players stopped to take pictures with fans and autograph T-shirts, flags, pieces of paper and rugby balls but it was a challenge to squeeze in questions to the jubilant players.
Adding to Nyakane’s joy was super fan Mama Joy, who joined the festivities in her usual sports regalia.
She also opened up about what it has been like supporting the champions in France during the weeks-long tournament.
“You know to be out there supporting the Springboks, for me it’s an achievement. It’s a lifetime achievement [for me] to see the boys playing live in front of my eyes.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“When they see Mama Joy on the screen there in France, it was like seeing the whole South Africa. The country was with me, so the hope of getting that cup was 100% as we did it in style. It doesn’t matter that it was one point, we did it and we beat the best,” she said.
While Mama Joy said she looked forward to relaxing with a massage once the celebration ends, she’ll be changing gears and rallying behind the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup.
Also on hand to welcome the players were Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and Gauteng sports MEC Morakane Mosupyoe, who hailed the Springboks for their historic win.
Gwamanda used his speech to draw parallels between himself and the Boks’ captain as young leaders.
“It gives me great joy to stand here today to witness and applaud young men, some of whom are my age group and younger, doing such great things.
“Kolisi was a very young man when he was made captain and he steered the team to victory. He’s still [part of the] youth today and he has done it once again. I stand here today as the youngest executive mayor in the city of Johannesburg, inspired to steer the city to even greater heights,” he said.
