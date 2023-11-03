South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

03 November 2023 - 10:17 By TimesLIVE
The suspects arrested in connection with Senzo Meyiwa's murder say they have no idea how they were connected to the crime.
Courtesy of SABC

The trial-within-a-trial in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case continues in the high court in Pretoria.

READ MORE:

Senzo Meyiwa murder: trial-within-a-trial continues

The trial-within-a-trial to determine the admissibility of confession statements allegedly made by two of the five men accused of Senzo Meyiwa's ...
News
1 day ago

Officers deny assaulting two accused in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Two members of the Ekurhuleni metro police department have denied torturing and assaulting Bongani Ntanzi, one of the men accused of murdering ...
News
2 days ago
