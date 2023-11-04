South Africa

Pretoria shack fire leaves 250 people homeless

04 November 2023 - 14:10
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
About 250 people have been left homeless after a fire that broke out in Plastic View informal settlement in Pretoria east in the early hours of Saturday.
About 250 people have been left homeless after a fire that broke out in Plastic View informal settlement in Pretoria east in the early hours of Saturday.
Image: Supplied

About 250 people have been left homeless after a a fire that broke out in Plastic View informal settlement in Pretoria’ east in the early hours of Saturday.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Thabo Charles Mabaso said Tshwane emergency services responded to the fire “involving 45 shacks at Plastic View informal settlement” just after 4:30am. 

“One patient was treated and transported for smoke inhalation and moderate injuries and three were treated for minor injuries on the scene but refused transport to a medical facility. Two-hundred-and-fifty people lost shelter and personal belongings because of the fire,” Mabaso said in a statement. 

“Emergency services responded to the scene after 4.33am and arrived to find multiple shacks on fire and immediately started with firefighting operations while protecting scores of unburnt shacks from being affected. The fire was contained and subsequently extinguished.”

Mabaso said the city's emergency services department would intensify public awareness campaigns at the informal settlement as part of continuous education for communities on fire safety and disaster risk reduction.

“The department calls on residents to use paraffin stoves with extreme caution, to never leave open fires without adult supervision or unattended, or overload electrical plugs with appliances. Illegal electricity connections are a fire and life hazard which residents should always be aware might lead to emergency incidents.” 

The Tshwane emergency services department and disaster management department, together with the city’s community and social development department are co-ordinating relief efforts for the victims of the fire.

“The national and provincial departments of human settlements have been notified of the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” Mabaso said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

UPDATE | Khayelitsha fire kills two, destroys 152 homes overnight

An overnight fire claimed two lives and destroyed 152 homes as it swept through Town 2 in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
News
5 days ago

Fire breaks out in Durban building

There were no injuries when a three-storey Durban building caught fire in the early hours of Tuesday.
News
3 days ago

Woman sought after bus set alight, preceded by angry row over cellphone

Police are searching for a woman who was seen leaving the scene shortly after a bus was set alight at the Eagle Liner/Intercity Xpress sales offices ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Pretoria shack fire leaves 250 people homeless South Africa
  2. How Hamas aims to trap Israel in Gaza quagmire World
  3. Western officials broach with Kyiv issue of possible peace talks with Moscow World
  4. Thousands of Black women claim hair relaxers gave them cancer World
  5. US, Arab leaders to meet over Gaza as Palestinian deaths mount World

Latest Videos

Pure, iconic visuals of Springboks RWC trophy tour in Cape Town, South Africa
Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...