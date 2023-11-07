South Africa

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and VIP team robbed on highway

07 November 2023 - 10:47
Minister of transport Sindisiwe Chikunga was robbed on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg on Sunday night. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her security detail were robbed on the N3 between Vosloorus and Heidelberg on Sunday night.

They had stopped to change a punctured tyre.

Police have confirmed a case of robbery has been registered and is under investigation.

They were robbed of two state firearms and cellphones.

Spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the members involved are receiving support and counselling from the SAPS employee health and wellness unit. She said the members have been relieved from their duties and the minister has been provided with other resources until the current team are fit to return to their posts.

“Steps are under way to determine what transpired as far as VIP protection protocols are concerned. An officer has been appointed to conduct a determination,” she said.

The department is yet to comment. This article will be updated when they have responded.

TimesLIVE

