South Africa

Tshwane metro police warn of 'bogus' cops after truck hijacked by robbers

13 October 2023 - 15:58 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
There will be an increase in police visibility on the R80, says Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela. File photo.
There will be an increase in police visibility on the R80, says Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela. File photo.
Image: Twitter/Tshwane Media Team

Motorists have been warned about “bogus” police on Pretoria’s notorious N4 Platinum Highway after a truck driver was robbed and hijacked by men in police uniforms using a vehicle with Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) markers and blue lights.   

The incident took place earlier this week when the driver was stopped by two men near the R80 Soshanguve off-ramp. 

“The suspects got out of the vehicle wearing full TMPD uniforms and instructed the driver to get out of the vehicle to see a faulty brake light,” the department said. 

“The suspects pointed a firearm at the driver and instructed him to walk to the kombi [minibus taxi]. The suspects then drove off with both vehicles and left the driver on the side of the road unharmed,” the TMPD said. 

“The TMPD would like to emphasise that these are not TMPD officers and that this matter is being investigated. 

“The TMPD warns members of the public to be extra vigilant when stopped by officers. If there is any suspicion when stopped, officers can be requested to produce their appointment certificates.”

Motorist shot dead in robbery after stopping to check flat tyre on N4 near Pretoria

A motorist was shot dead during a robbery on the N4 highway outside Pretoria after he stopped to attend to a flat tyre.
News
1 year ago

The R80 and the N4 highway have seen a number armed robberies over the years. 

Last year, Juandre Kidson, 25, was shot and killed by robbers on the N4 when he stopped to change a flat tyre. He was driving towards Brits when he was killed in front of his wife Johanette and their nine-month-old baby. 

Earlier this month, residents blocked the R80 in protest against robberies, prompting an undercover police operation that netted two suspects.

“One of the members stopped next to the road, while the others were on surveillance. As he walked towards the trees, two men emerged from the tunnel that runs under the R80 with firearms pointing the member. The members on surveillance swiftly reacted and pounced on the suspects,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said there would be an increase in police visibility on the R80 to crack down on robberies.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Seven suspects, including three cops, charged over cash-in-transit robbery

The Tonga magistrate’s court on Tuesday granted bail to three police officers and their three co-accused of involvement in a cash-in-transit heist ...
News
1 week ago

Cops accused of stealing cash from motorist on N12

A motorist who saved cash for a big purchase was not going to take it lying down when his money was "confiscated" by police officers.
News
3 weeks ago

Tshwane metro cop arrested after foiled hijack attempt in Mpumalanga

A 37-year-old on-duty Tshwane metro police constable and his two accomplices, aged 33 and 34, have been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly ...
News
2 months ago

Fake cop demands cash from suspect 'to make docket disappear'

North West police have apprehended a man who allegedly pretended to be a cop and approached a suspect in a theft case for cash.
News
3 months ago

Gang of 'bogus cops' suspected of hijackings arrested in Lanseria

A gang that police suspect is responsible for car hijackings and armed robberies around Gauteng was arrested in Lanseria on Sunday.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. SA condemns Israel's water, electricity and goods sanctions on Gaza South Africa
  2. A 65-year-old woman is one of two South Africans killed in Israel-Hamas war South Africa
  3. Robber hit by SA's 'favourite' Tazz driver still under medical care South Africa
  4. Life term for man who stabbed ex-girlfriend to death with broken bottle South Africa
  5. Tshwane metro police warn of 'bogus' cops after truck hijacked by robbers South Africa

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...