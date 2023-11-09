South Africa

Jail for man who murdered UDF activist Siphelele Nxumalo in 1989

09 November 2023 - 19:27
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Wesley 'Matiri' Madonsela was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for murdering UDF activist Siphelele Nxumalo in 1989. Archive photo.
Image: Rashid Lombard

The Durban regional court on Thursday sentenced Wesley “Matiri” Madonsela to 10 years in jail after finding him guilty of murdering 17-year-old United Democratic Front activist Siphelele Nxumalo more than 30 years ago. 

Nxumalo died as a result of multiple shots fired by members of the Chesterville “A” team during political conflict between UDF and IFP supporters on February 2 1989.

Madonsela, who was allegedly part of the A-Team that worked with the Natal Security Branch, disappeared after the murder but was eventually arrested and brought before court.

Senior state advocates Humphrey Ngcobo and Xolani Msimango led the eyewitness testimony of Nxumalo's girlfriend, who was with him on the day of the murder.

“The state further led the evidence of the original investigating officer who testified on Madonsela's initial arrest, his escape from custody and subsequent evasion of justice,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said. 

She said the state told the court that Madonsela's actions were not remorseful in that the purpose of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) hearings was to allow offenders to apologise and ask for forgiveness from the families of the victims of apartheid crimes.

“However, Madonsela evaded justice and did not come forward.” 

 In sentencing him, the court said Madonsela took away Nxumalo's right to life. 

“The NPA welcomes the findings of the court. This is an example of the NPA's TRC component's efforts in addressing the atrocities of apartheid crimes; and getting justice for the victims and their families,” Ramkisson-Kara said. 

The case was one of 135 TRC matters that the NPA is dealing with in various courts, according to the NPA annual report for 2022/23. 

TimesLIVE 

