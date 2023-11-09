An Eskom official also confirmed the target would be missed.
The environment ministry, which endorses climate targets, said the country remained committed to achieving its Paris agreement commitments and it was too early to reach the conclusion that 2030 targets would be missed.
The ministry will submit its latest greenhouse gas inventory report to the UN before the COP28 summit which starts later this month, it said in an e-mailed response.
South Africa's decision comes as several rich countries and companies are backtracking on climate pledges, and on Wednesday the UN said fossil fuel output by 2030 will be more than double levels consistent with the 2015 Paris climate goals.
Canada's auditor-general on Tuesday said Canada would also miss its 2030 Paris targets. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in September delayed a 2030 ban on new petrol car sales by five years.
Global oil and gas behemoths BP, Shell and ExxonMobil have either delayed or abandoned shifting to renewables. Several European countries reopened mothballed coal-fired power plants last year.
“It is hard in the middle of a power crisis to take working coal-fired plants off the grid,” Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) executive director Crispian Olver told Reuters in an interview, urging South Africa to shelve the idea until the crisis is solved.
South Africa to miss 2030 emissions goal as it keeps coal plants burning
Image: 123rf
South Africa will miss its binding 2030 carbon emissions targets under the Paris climate agreement, three senior government officials confirmed as the country plans to run eight coal-fired power plants for longer than planned.
South Africa is the world's 11th biggest greenhouse gas emitter and has one of the world's highest per capita emissions.
It had committed under the Paris Climate Accords — a legally binding treaty on climate change — to cut emissions to between 350 and 420-million tonnes by 2030, from 442-million tonnes in 2020.
To achieve this, it planned to decommission eight coal-fired power plants, six by 2030 and the remainder by 2034, as power makes up half its emissions, but switching to a renewable energy policy has been hampered by bureaucratic delays.
Now a power supply crisis makes this target unrealistic, said the officials, all of whom declined to be named because the information was not yet public.
“Our models suggest we will miss the 2030 target,” an official in the president's office said, though he added a new decommissioning target for 2035 was being discussed. South Africa has committed to net zero emissions by 2050.
This year 'virtually certain' to be warmest in 125,000 years, EU scientists say
An Eskom official also confirmed the target would be missed.
The environment ministry, which endorses climate targets, said the country remained committed to achieving its Paris agreement commitments and it was too early to reach the conclusion that 2030 targets would be missed.
The ministry will submit its latest greenhouse gas inventory report to the UN before the COP28 summit which starts later this month, it said in an e-mailed response.
South Africa's decision comes as several rich countries and companies are backtracking on climate pledges, and on Wednesday the UN said fossil fuel output by 2030 will be more than double levels consistent with the 2015 Paris climate goals.
Canada's auditor-general on Tuesday said Canada would also miss its 2030 Paris targets. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in September delayed a 2030 ban on new petrol car sales by five years.
Global oil and gas behemoths BP, Shell and ExxonMobil have either delayed or abandoned shifting to renewables. Several European countries reopened mothballed coal-fired power plants last year.
“It is hard in the middle of a power crisis to take working coal-fired plants off the grid,” Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) executive director Crispian Olver told Reuters in an interview, urging South Africa to shelve the idea until the crisis is solved.
WATCH | ‘There aren’t enough people in orange uniforms’: Gordhan on greed and corruption at Eskom
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told journalists in August decommissioning plants must be delayed “given the crisis ... confronting us of existential proportions”.
South Africa has been suffering blackouts of sometimes up to 10 hours a day for the past 18 months.
In an e-mailed response to Reuters questions, a spokesperson for the PCC admitted there were risks attached to extending the life of coal plants, including “reduced trade competitiveness, reduced access to capital, reduced geopolitical influence ... and the potential loss of existing international support”.
Climate Action Tracker (CAT), an independent body tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement, will publish an assessment of countries' climate goals at COP28, said World Bank climate specialist and CAT member Catrina Godinho.
Missing emission targets “not only contributes to global climate change ... they also negatively affect South Africans who live in areas with high pollution from coal plants”, she said.
Reuters
MORE:
LISTEN | 'Something needs to be done about corruption or we won't have a country worth calling home' — Zondo
MIDTERM BUDGET | SA electric vehicle market will need domestic demand, says Godongwana
EXPLAINER | Can solar geoengineering stop global warming?
Air pollution missing from two-thirds of national climate plans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos