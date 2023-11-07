King Charles to set out UK PM Sunak's plans on crime, climate before election

King Charles will set out the government's plans on crime, climate, housing and other legislation on Tuesday in what could be British prime minister Rishi Sunak's first and last so-called King's Speech before an election next year.

Sunak will use the event, when the monarch delivers a speech listing the government's priorities for a new parliamentary session, to press on with what his team hopes will be vote-winning policies he outlined earlier this year.

Trying to create a dividing line between his governing Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party, which is way ahead in the polls, Sunak is expected to press on with watering down climate measures to reach Britain's net zero goal by 2050.

He will also drive his agenda to crack down on crime, introducing plans to expand the use of what up until now has been the rarely used whole-life term to Britain's most serious offenders and to force criminals to face their victims in court.

"I want everyone across the country to have the pride and peace of mind that comes with knowing your community ... is safe. That is my vision of what a better Britain looks like," Sunak said in a statement before the speech.

"We must always strive to do more, taking the right long-term decisions for the country and keeping the worst offenders locked up for longer. In the most despicable cases, these evil criminals must never be free on our streets again.