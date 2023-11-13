South Africa

Hailstorms and apparent tornado in Gauteng and Mpumalanga

13 November 2023 - 22:29 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Severe hailstorms and a tornado hit Bethal on Monday afternoon.
Severe hailstorms and a tornado hit Bethal on Monday afternoon.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

While a suspected tornado was spotted spiralling in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon, parts of Gauteng were hit by a hailstorm that left huge damage in some areas.

In Midrand, several cars lost their windscreens when hailstones as big as golf balls pounded unsheltered vehicles. 

Residents shared videos showing damaged carports with roofing sheets collapsed onto the vehicles parked underneath. 

Sheets of white iceballs covered the ground after the storm which lasted just a few minutes. 

In Braamfontein, cars came to a standstill as the rain and hail intensified. 

Meanwhile, video footage taken in Tutuka showed a suspected tornado passing between Standerton and Bethal. 

Cloud of white could be seen growing as it passed by. 

The tornado was followed by a severe downpour which left some roads flooded. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Once-in-a-century flooding swamps Somalia after historic drought: UN

The United Nations has described floods that uprooted hundreds of thousands of people in Somalia and neighbouring countries in East Africa following ...
News
3 days ago

Joburg emergency services on high alert amid wet weather

Johannesburg's emergency management services (EMS) are on high alert amid the wet weather conditions in Gauteng
News
6 days ago

Gauteng roads flooding, motorists warned to exercise extreme caution

With rain falling steadily across Gauteng on Tuesday, flooding is affecting some roads.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Hailstorms and apparent tornado in Gauteng and Mpumalanga South Africa
  2. ANALYSIS | UK PM Sunak gambles on return of Cameron to win over moderate voters World
  3. Umlazi tuck shop owner dies in mass shooting after surviving attack two years ... News
  4. Fish Hoek restaurant row billed as battle of commerce against culture News
  5. Miner ‘bent on vengeance’ after HR dispute with victim, says shop steward News

Latest Videos

Suspicious device removed from soccer stadium during African Football League ...
Pro-Palestine supporters disrupt legal prayer protest & clash with police