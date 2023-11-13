While a suspected tornado was spotted spiralling in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon, parts of Gauteng were hit by a hailstorm that left huge damage in some areas.
In Midrand, several cars lost their windscreens when hailstones as big as golf balls pounded unsheltered vehicles.
Residents shared videos showing damaged carports with roofing sheets collapsed onto the vehicles parked underneath.
Sheets of white iceballs covered the ground after the storm which lasted just a few minutes.
Hailstorms and apparent tornado in Gauteng and Mpumalanga
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
While a suspected tornado was spotted spiralling in Mpumalanga on Monday afternoon, parts of Gauteng were hit by a hailstorm that left huge damage in some areas.
In Midrand, several cars lost their windscreens when hailstones as big as golf balls pounded unsheltered vehicles.
Residents shared videos showing damaged carports with roofing sheets collapsed onto the vehicles parked underneath.
Sheets of white iceballs covered the ground after the storm which lasted just a few minutes.
In Braamfontein, cars came to a standstill as the rain and hail intensified.
Meanwhile, video footage taken in Tutuka showed a suspected tornado passing between Standerton and Bethal.
Cloud of white could be seen growing as it passed by.
The tornado was followed by a severe downpour which left some roads flooded.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Once-in-a-century flooding swamps Somalia after historic drought: UN
Joburg emergency services on high alert amid wet weather
Gauteng roads flooding, motorists warned to exercise extreme caution
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos