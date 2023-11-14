Police in Nelson Mandela Bay have appealed to those involved in the theft of, or anyone with information that could assist in finding a stolen container of harmful radioactive material, to come forward.
The police are investigating a case of theft out of a motor vehicle which was discovered at about 6am on Friday by the owners of a visiting welding business from KwaZulu-Natal.
Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the vehicle was parked at a guest house in Mulder Avenue, Sydenham.
A sealed container with a radioactive isotope called Iridium 192 was stolen from the vehicle.
“The isotope is used by the industry to do X-ray welding inspections. While the container is still sealed it is safe, but if tampered with or opened, the isotope radiation blast to any person close to it can be harmful [and cause] radioactive poisoning,” said Beetge.
According to the company, the levels of radiation can also differ depending on the period of exposure of the person close to the isotope.
After consultation with the management of the welding business, police warned people to be on the alert for the canister and not to tamper with it should it be found.
“SAPS Mount Road or their closest police station must be immediately contacted. Police appeal to anyone with information that could assist in finding the container or the suspects involved to contact SAPS Mount Road detectives, Det-Const Micaela Swart at 069 358 9965. Any person who had contact with the container should contact the radiation protection officer at 081 391 3019/084 387 1383 to establish if the person sustained harm from the exposure,” he said.
Police warn public to be alert after radioactive material canister is stolen from car
