Westbury gang leader dies in hail of bullets

21 November 2023 - 13:27
A Westbury gang leader was shot and killed in Roodepoort on Tuesday morning.
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT

The leader of a notorious Westbury gang died after being shot multiple times on Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place near a shopping centre in 14th Avenue, Roodepoort. 

“The victim was leaving the gym when accosted by two unknown coloured men. They fired several shots at the victim and he was declared dead on the scene,” Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

“The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and no suspects have been arrested as yet.”

Bishop Dulton Adams, a member of the Gauteng legislature and a community leader in Westbury, confirmed the victim was a well-known gang leader, saying he had received verification from a senior police officer in his constituency. 

“I don't know what transpired but it seems like it is an assassination,” he said. 

Eldorado Park community policing forum chairperson Dominique Palmer said initial reports indicated he had been shot five times. 

The name of the victim is known to TimesLIVE but is being withheld pending verification.

Westbury has endured decades of gangsterism, with only brief periods of truce signed between warring factions involved in drug dealing, protection rackets, the stolen vehicle “chop shop” trade and control over minibus taxi routes, according to a Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime report. The latest bout of violence began between two rival leaders in 2013 or 2014.

In February this year, Fast Guns leader Keenan Ebrahim was shot dead while driving in Constantia Kloof, plunging the area into fear as gun-toting youths ran amok.

In September W/O Dalmain Morris, an anti-gang unit policeman, was shot dead in a drive-by shooting.

This is a developing story

READ MORE:

Westbury’s curriculum of drugs, gangs and death

Pupils in the violence-racked suburb are selling and using drugs on a ‘massive’ scale, teachers say.
8 months ago

‘I can't close my eyes’: Westbury woman shares moment when 12-year-old was gunned down

Janna Fourie was shot and killed near her home on Friday evening, say police.
5 months ago

WATCH | Cele vows to go ‘toe-to-toe’ with gangsters as residents decry neglect in Westbury

Residents speak of feeling marginalised and forgotten by leaders
8 months ago

EDITORIAL | Westbury violence calls for pro-active authorities

The stats from the streets of this problem-ridden area are staggering.
8 months ago

DAVID ISAACSON | Just think about it, gangs could be the gateway grassroots sport

Get government to build sports clubs aligned to gangs. That will keep children off street corners after school
1 year ago

Despite robberies, gangs, drugs, teachers fight for their pupils’ futures

Coronationville Secondary School is reaping the rewards of a devoted teaching staff who go the extra mile
2 years ago
