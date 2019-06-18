South Africa

Cop arrested after being linked to 2016 Westbury gang murder

18 June 2019 - 15:44 By Iavan Pijoos
A 47-year-old police officer was arrested on Monday for his role in a gang-related shooting in 2016. File photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Gauteng police have arrested one of their own after an officer was linked to a gang shooting during the murder trial of Westbury gang leader Leroy Brown, also known as Finch.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the 47-year-old officer was arrested on Monday and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

The officer was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Makhubela said the officer is linked to an incident in April 2016, when two people were shot outside Agatha Flats in Newclare. He said one of the victims had noticed a marked police car with two gang members sitting in the back seat.

Situation calm in Westbury following gang fight in court corridors

The situation remained calm in Westbury, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning, following a fight at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday ...
News
1 week ago

"The police vehicle stopped out of sight. As they looked up, the two Varador gang members who were in the police vehicle came toward them. Both suspects were armed with handguns and started shooting at the victims," said Makhubela.

Reagan Jacobs died at the scene and another person was wounded.

Brown, who is believed to be the leader of the Varados gang in Westbury, is applying for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court this week. He is appearing alongside his co-accused Christopher Charles. They are charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Residents of Westbury have been living in fear amid a turf war between rival gangs in their suburb.

One of the alleged leaders of the notorious Fast Guns, Keenan Ebrahim, has also since appeared in court on a murder charge.

