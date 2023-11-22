If the recommendations succeed, EFF leader Julius Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and spokesperson Sinawo Tambo will lose, at most, a month’s salary.
They stormed the stage earlier this year while President Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering the address. The charges include that the members “threatened” Ramaphosa's life and caused disorder.
The committee, through initiator Anton Katz, received a letter from the MPs on Wednesday asking to be found not guilty, but this was disregarded by the committee as irrelevant.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Take their salaries, committee suggests for EFF MPs who ‘threatened Ramaphosa'
Image: Fani Mahuntsi/File
The committee investigating the conduct of EFF MPs who stormed the stage in the Cape Town city hall during the state of the nation address (Sona) in February wants the MPs to apologise, be banned from parliament and forfeit their salaries.
Listen to the committee's final penalty recommendations:
