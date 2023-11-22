South Africa

LISTEN | Take their salaries, committee suggests for EFF MPs who ‘threatened Ramaphosa'

22 November 2023 - 13:43
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
EFF leader Julius Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu (above), secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and spokesperson Sinawo Tambo face forfeiting their salaries as a penalty.
EFF leader Julius Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu (above), secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and spokesperson Sinawo Tambo face forfeiting their salaries as a penalty.
Image: Fani Mahuntsi/File

The committee investigating the conduct of EFF MPs who stormed the stage in the Cape Town city hall during the state of the nation address (Sona) in February wants the MPs to apologise, be banned from parliament and forfeit their salaries.

Listen to the committee's final penalty recommendations:

If the recommendations succeed, EFF leader Julius Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and spokesperson Sinawo Tambo will lose, at most, a month’s salary.

They stormed the stage earlier this year while President Cyril Ramaphosa was delivering the address. The charges include that the members “threatened” Ramaphosa's life and caused disorder.

The committee, through initiator Anton Katz, received a letter from the MPs on Wednesday asking to be found not guilty, but this was disregarded by the committee as irrelevant.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Malema, EFF MPs and lawyer Ngcukaitobi walk out of Sona hearing

EFF leader Julius Malema, senior EFF MPs and their legal counsel led by advocate Thembeka Ngcukaitobi walked out during parliamentary hearing on ...
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disorderly conduct

EFF leader Julius Malema and five other EFF MPs could be suspended from parliament for 10 days in 2024, if the powers and privileges committee finds ...
Politics
22 hours ago

WATCH LIVE | EFF MP’s hearing for storming stage at Sona in February

The hearing into EFF MPs storming the stage at the state of the nation address in parliament on February 9 continues on Wednesday.
Politics
3 hours ago

LISTEN | EFF MPs must apologise to Ramaphosa and be suspended, initiator argues at hearing

Suspend EFF members who disrupted the state of the nation address earlier this year because they do not take it seriously, initiator Anton Katz SC ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. LISTEN | Take their salaries, committee suggests for EFF MPs who ‘threatened ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Woman’s body recovered in Kliprivier days after duo swept away during ... South Africa
  3. Mother's health spurs businessman Grant Pattison to take on Discovery Health ... Consumer Live
  4. Off-duty police officer killed in road rage altercation was shot nine times South Africa
  5. Eskom CEO seat has three candidates, will be filled by year-end, says board ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct
SA yacht stolen in Croatia found -- in Brazil!