LISTEN | EFF MPs must apologise to Ramaphosa and be suspended, initiator argues at hearing

21 November 2023 - 13:37
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
EFF leaders who stormed the stage at Sona must be suspended so that they miss next year's event, a parliamentary committee heard on Tuesday.
Suspend EFF members who disrupted the state of the nation address (Sona) earlier this year because they do not take it seriously, initiator Anton Katz SC told a parliamentary hearing.

He suggested they be suspended from February 6, 2024, to February 16. This year's Sona was held on February 9. 

Listen to the recommended penalties:

The EFF members are leader Julius Malema, deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo and spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

Katz submitted they should be found guilty of violating National Assembly rules and should apologise to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The hearing started on Monday. The EFF members and their legal counsel walked out of proceedings yesterday when the committee rejected their applications to appoint a judge to hear the proceedings and to have the hearings postponed to January next year.

The MPs were represented by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi.

