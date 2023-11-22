Politics

WATCH | EFF MPs' hearing for storming stage at Sona in February

22 November 2023 - 11:03 By TIMESLIVE
The hearing into EFF MPs storming the stage at the state of the nation address in parliament on February 9 continues on Wednesday.

The hearing aims to establish if members of the party breached the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act when they stormed the stage.

