15 years' direct imprisonment for man who strangled girlfriend, dumped her body in bushes

A 26-year-old Limpopo man was sentenced to 15 years' direct imprisonment on Wednesday for strangling his girlfriend to death.
The Sekgosese Regional Court sentenced Mojalefa Stoffel Sebashe after convicting him of murder.
The court heard that on the evening of December 2 2019, Sebashe strangled his 28-year-old girlfriend at his parents' home in Senwamokgope, Vaalwater, and dumped her body in the nearby bushes.
The victim's body was discovered by a community member the following morning.
“Police were summoned to the scene and on arrival opened a case of murder and started with investigations. The case was assigned to Detective Sergeant Mzamani Thomas Ndhambi,” said police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba.
Mashaba said Sebashe was arrested shortly afterwards in connection with the murder but the case against him was provisionally withdrawn pending further police investigations.
“The investigating officer reinstated the case on completion of investigations.
“The accused made several court appearances until he was ultimately convicted and sentenced to 15 years' direct imprisonment on Wednesday.”
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe welcomed the sentence, saying gender-based violence and femicide have no place in society.
