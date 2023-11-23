Limpopo taxi driver shot dead while transporting pupils to school

A Limpopo minibus driver was shot dead on Wednesday morning as some of the pupils he was transporting sought cover by dropping to the floor of the vehicle and others jumped out of the moving minibus to escape.
The driver was found dead in his seat with gunshot wounds, police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said.
Six empty cartridges were found inside the minibus.
Thohoyandou police have launched a search for the gunman.
The shooting took place in Mukula village.
Mashaba said police and emergency services discovered a Sprinter minibus parked on the side of the road. “A male victim was found in the driver's seat with gunshot wounds. The learners were scattered on the ground. Some were taken to the nearest hospital for trauma, while others were treated at the scene,” he said.
He said the pupils alleged they heard gunshots after the minibus stopped to pick up a pupil. Some of them jumped out of the moving minibus to escape the shooting.
“The suspect fled into the bushes and was not identified since it was still dark,” Mashaba said.
Mashaba said the male victim was certified dead at the scene and identified by his family as Rudzani Rambani, 42.
He said the motive behind the shooting is unknown at this stage.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has directed the station management to mobilise all resources to apprehend the suspect.
“The police must work around the clock to apprehend all those responsible for the senseless killing. We simply cannot allow our communities to be terrorised by criminals,” said Hadebe.
