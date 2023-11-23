South Africa

MPC keeps repo rate steady at 8.25% but warns of risks ahead

While load-shedding has eased it still remains a threat to economic growth

23 November 2023 - 15:42 By Andrew Linder
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
While governor Lesetja Kganyago says logistical constraints in port and rail services are likely to 'have broader effects on the cost of doing business and the cost of living', the bank raised its economic growth forecast marginally to 0.8% for 2023 from 0.7% in September.
While governor Lesetja Kganyago says logistical constraints in port and rail services are likely to 'have broader effects on the cost of doing business and the cost of living', the bank raised its economic growth forecast marginally to 0.8% for 2023 from 0.7% in September.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

While keeping the repo rate at 8.25%, the Reserve Bank has struck a hawkish tone after October’s consumer inflation surprised to the upside.

Making the announcement on Thursday, bank governor Lesetja Kganyago highlighted the risks associated with inflation, which has been sticky recently, after the reading for last month came in at 5.9%, from an expected 5.6%.

He also said while load-shedding had eased, it would still have an effect on the economy with “domestic growth likely to remain muted”.

October’s inflation reading marked the third month running of inflation acceleration after it reached a recent trough of 4.7% in July.

The bank targets inflation of 3%-6% but prefers to have the rate anchored at the midpoint of that range.

Black Friday: hope for retailers and economy, red light for the indebted and the environment

Shoppers must prioritise online security as growing mobile phone usage and electronic payments leave consumers vulnerable to cyberscammers.
News
4 hours ago

The bank lowered its inflation forecast for 2023 to 5.8% from 5.9% at its September meeting. It now expects an average of 5% next year, from 5.1% previously, while the forecast for 2025 remains 4.5%.

Just before Thursday’s announcement, the rand was 0.4% firmer at R18.77/$. Soon after, however, it had pulled back to be flat at R18.84.

While Kganyago said logistical constraints in port and rail services are likely to “have broader effects on the cost of doing business and the cost of living”, the bank raised its economic growth forecast marginally to 0.8% for 2023 from 0.7% in September.

It also increased the forecasts by 20 basis points to 1.2% and 1.3% in 2024 and 2025.

BusinessLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Ramaphosa, Gordhan brief media on SA ports crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan are briefing the media on Thursday on challenges facing Richards Bay port.
Politics
5 hours ago

Transmission entity searches beyond the borders for board members

Eskom chair Mteto Nyati says the search for inaugural board members for the National Transmission Company of South Africa went local as well as ...
News
20 hours ago

Ramaphosa comes to Reserve Bank's defence amid rates hikes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the Reserve Bank, saying governor Lesetja Kganyago and the monetary policy committee should continue ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

MPC keeps repo rate at 8.25% but warns of myriad risks to outlook

The SA Reserve Bank has kept the repo rate unchanged for a second meeting running, but retained a cautious tone in its statement as renewed risks to ...
News
2 months ago

Swallow this: 'It's too soon to cut interest rates'

Economists expect the Bank's monetary policy committee to keep the repo rate steady this week and start cutting in early 2024
Business Times
2 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Mpumalanga pupil allegedly raped at school after arriving early to prepare for ... South Africa
  2. Curious case of jewellery and millions in cash that vanished from safe during ... News
  3. Police captain arrested for 'extorting spaza shop owner' in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Rape, murder of women and children decrease in Gauteng South Africa
  5. MPC keeps repo rate steady at 8.25% but warns of risks ahead South Africa

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct