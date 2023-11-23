Soccer

Swallows midfielder Mthethwa on how he overcame career-threatening injury

23 November 2023 - 15:30
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Moroka Swallows midfielder Tlakusani Mthethwa on how he overcame injury.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Moroka Swallows midfielder Tlakusani “Big Six” Mthethwa is back to full fitness and has spoken out about the frustration of watching the entire campaign from the sidelines last season. 

Mthethwa, 30, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 domestic season but is back in business and one of the reasons the Dube Birds are flying high. 

He has made seven appearances for Swallows this season and coach Steve Komphela is sure to call on him again when they host Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership clash at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday. 

“It is not easy to come back from a serious injury, you need 12 months of rehabilitation, and there are times when you feel like everyone is letting you down and nobody cares about you,” Mthethwa reflected. 

“You need all the assistance from psychologists and physiotherapists. There are times where, maybe after six months, you feel like you are ready, but as soon as you start running it starts again. 

“It affects your body, mind and heart and you need a lot of support from your family, friends, supporters and God. I have seen many players going through the same process and when they come back they are never the same.”

The midfielder said he kept his comeback on track by staying positive. 

“If you are out of action for two years, you lose a lot of things because it is a long time without playing football for a professional player. As soon as you get injured, you must pray that you come back quicker. 

“When you get to the doctor and he tells you that it is an ACL some people will say, 'Let me forget about football.' But you need to stay strong and one of the things that helped me was that I always go through some of my clips. 

“Watching my previous matches helped me see what I was missing. There were also a lot of messages from people who wished me to come back stronger, it was not easy.” 

Most of Swallows’ good start to the season has been put down to Komphela's influence, arriving from Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the campaign. Mthethwa said the well-travelled, hugely experienced schemer is more than a coach for the players. 

“Coach Steve is a leader, father and adviser to some of us. He played football at the highest level and he knows what to do when a player is struggling with form or going through personal problems.

“He is not a coach who comes and just trains the players, but he goes deeper than that.” 

Swallows are in fifth place with five wins and three draws in 10 Premiership matches. Battling Chiefs are in 10th position (four wins and two draws from 12).

