Retailers are expecting an increase of about R7bn in consumer spending on Black Friday 2023 compared with last year, according to data from the Bureau of Market Research (BMR).
The total is expected to be an additional retail turnover of R26.6bn, with many retailers offering bargains on a wide range of products throughout November. This is a much-needed boost for the economy.
“While overall consumer sentiment is weak, consumers’ predisposition to purchase goods on sale, combined with retailers going all-out to generate sales during Black November, has resulted in a positive outlook for retail income this month. This is likely to be reflected in retail sales and private sector credit data for November. It could also provide a boost to GDP growth momentum during the final quarter of the year,” PwC South Africa senior economist Christie Viljoen said.
The National Credit Regulator (NCR) and the office of the Credit Ombud are, however, cautioning consumers to spend only on must-have items and with cash in hand.
“The economic circumstances of most South African households are already strained as inflation bites into pockets and the repo rate hikes make expenses heftier. Fuel prices and medical inflation are on the rise, adding additional financial pressure on financially–stressed households,” they said.
“Be credit savvy in the run-up to Black Friday/Cyber Monday — check your credit profiles, understand your spending limitations and prepare to walk away from an unnecessary deal.”
Black Friday: hope for retailers and economy, red light for the indebted and the environment
Shoppers must prioritise online security as growing mobile phone usage and electronic payments leave consumers vulnerable to cyberscammers
Image: Esa Alexander
WENDY KNOWLER | Gift vouchers, be wise for Black Friday sales & pre-Xmas insurance checks
Poppy Kweyama from the NCR advised against buying on credit.
“Unnecessary use of credit is not only expensive but can lead to over-indebtedness. You are not saving on a deal when you buy on credit. If you consider the interest and fees on the credit, you end up paying more. Misuse of credit exposes you to the risk of becoming overindebted and defaulting on debt repayments, when you are unable to pay back the debt because you were too hasty to snap up the deal rather than consider your affordability,” she said.
Psychologist Zipho Mhlongo, who practises at Netcare Akeso Nelspruit, also advised caution due to the cost of living crisis, recommending consumers remember they need to budget for the festive season to prevent beginning the new year with “Janu-worry”.
An important starting point is understanding the difference between the things you want and the things you need.
“It is not wise to purchase a luxury vehicle when you cannot afford rent. It is not wise to buy expensive clothing brands when you cannot afford school fees. It is important to assess your budget objectively,” said Mhlongo
“The impulsivity associated with the holiday period and parents wanting to reward children for their hard work during the school year can threaten the family’s ability to cope financially when the new year starts.
“Have age-appropriate discussions to teach children about being careful with money and cultivate sentiment rather than materialism in children. Children should be raised to realise happiness and fulfilment do not necessarily come through acquiring possessions.”
Budget bargains
Consumers are taking this advice into account, according to the research by the BMR for Capital Connect.
The report expects luxuries to be out for cash-strapped consumers, who instead will seek bargains on food staples, household essentials, clothing and hardware for home repairs and maintenance.
Winners and losers: predictions for Black Friday 2023
Most consumers are also holding off replacing large appliances as long as possible, though sales of small domestic appliances may get a small uplift.
This ties in with research by Pick n Pay, which found a growing emphasis on grocery deals this year as well as products addressing load-shedding.
Shoppers must be on alert for cyberscammers
With 15% of sales being online last year, a significant proportion of this year’s spending will again be online. For consumers in South Africa this poses many risks related to cybersecurity and electronic crime.
PwC South Africa cybersecurity leader Hamil Bhjoora said: “Shoppers should exercise caution in online buying. The risks — including counterfeit websites, social engineering attacks, payment fraud and identity theft — make them vulnerable to unscrupulous characters.
“To mitigate these risks, shoppers can take precautions such as verifying website legitimacy and security before making a purchase, using secure payment methods and avoiding using public Wi-Fi for transactions, checking reviews about sellers and keeping their preferred devices updated with the latest secure software.”
PwC warned shoppers to be aware of:
Hackers demand $60m from TransUnion, Experian for 'new' SA data theft
The NCR and Credit Ombud shared these tips for shoppers:
The dark side of Black Friday: The environmental toll of e-waste
Old appliances and other electrical items replaced with Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal purchases can pose a threat to the environment if they are not discarded properly, warns NPO Circular Energy.
Anything that depends on an electrical current or products with a plug, cable or battery can — and should — be recycled when no longer used. These items contain hazardous materials harmful to the environment when they end up in landfills or elsewhere.
The good, bad and ugly: a tale of rural rubbish dumps
Research shows South Africans are eager to be rewarded for their unwanted electronic items. “Rewards of this nature are, however, not sustainable and does not create awareness of the severity of the harm improperly disposed of electronic items can have on environmental health,” Circular Energy said.
“Entrepreneurial-minded individuals are also profiting from South Africans wanting to make a few rand from unwanted appliances; buying unwanted electronic items, stripping them for parts and dumping them in general waste landfills. In most cases both parties are unaware of the environmental damage caused by the improper disposal of electronic items once they have been stripped for parts.
“With Black Friday specials — and a resulting increase in e-waste — looming, Circular Energy appeals to South Africans to see their unwanted electronic items not as a source of potential income, but to recognise it as a potential threat to the health of their children’s children.”
A free nationwide collection service of unwanted electric and electronic items is available to South Africans and can be accessed here year-round.
