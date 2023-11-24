South Africa

Eastern Cape pensioner wins R8m lottery jackpot

24 November 2023 - 07:20
The life-changing win was from a ticket purchased in Gqeberha.
Image: 123RF/tonktiti

A new chapter of prosperity begins for an Eastern Cape pensioner who bagged more than R8m in a PowerBall jackpot.

The multimillionaire envisions creating a comfortable future for his family.

The former mining employee turned handyman said his dreams of running a construction business will be possible after the win.

Ithuba, operator of the National Lottery, said the man's life-changing win came from a ticket purchased at a Boxer Superstore in Gqeberha for the PowerBall draw held on November 17.

According to Ithuba, he realised he had won big when he tuned in to the PowerBall draw on e.tv. He confirmed his winnings by checking his ticket the next day at a store. 

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner: “This is not only a win. It's a tale of resilience, renewed dreams and a brighter future ahead.” 

TimesLIVE

