KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned to brace themselves for severe thunderstorms expected to hit parts of the south and west of the province.
The KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs department said a level 2 warning had been issued for severe thunderstorms from 2pm to 10pm on Friday.
The South African Weather Service forecast indicated Alfred Duma, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele, Mkhambathini, Mpofana, Msinga, Okhahlamba, Ray Nkonyeni, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Umdoni, uMngeni, Umshwathi, Umuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe municipalities may be affected by strong damaging wind, hail and severe lightning.
Department spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said the weather may result in localised damage to infrastructure, settlements and livestock.
Severe thunderstorms expected in KZN on Friday afternoon
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee
KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned to brace themselves for severe thunderstorms expected to hit parts of the south and west of the province.
The KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs department said a level 2 warning had been issued for severe thunderstorms from 2pm to 10pm on Friday.
The South African Weather Service forecast indicated Alfred Duma, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele, Mkhambathini, Mpofana, Msinga, Okhahlamba, Ray Nkonyeni, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Umdoni, uMngeni, Umshwathi, Umuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe municipalities may be affected by strong damaging wind, hail and severe lightning.
Department spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said the weather may result in localised damage to infrastructure, settlements and livestock.
Stage 6 load-shedding kicks in as Eskom darkens weekend
Residents are advised to take precautionary measures to prevent possible injuries caused by lightning and flying debris.
“The department has activated disaster management teams in affected municipalities to remain on high alert. We urge communities to exercise caution and avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas as they may be susceptible to flooding and sinkholes.”
Mngadi said outdoor activities should be avoided as lightning, hail and flooding can lead to injuries and fatalities.
If possible, remain indoors, well away from windows, shelter pets and cover vehicles.
“Move livestock and cars to safe, sheltered areas to protect them from potential flying debris,” he said.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Recovery of second body ends search for duo who drowned during cleansing ceremony
LISTEN | 'Stay hydrated', says Johannesburg EMS as heatwave hits Gauteng
Student dies of lightning storm injuries in Durban
Tornadoes, heatwaves and drier weather predicted for summer months
Four dead, more than 100 houses destroyed in KZN rains and floods
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos