South Africa

Severe thunderstorms expected in KZN on Friday afternoon

24 November 2023 - 12:36
The SA Weather Service has issued a level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in KZN. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

KwaZulu-Natal residents have been warned to brace themselves for severe thunderstorms expected to hit parts of the south and west of the province.

The KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs department said a level 2 warning had been issued for severe thunderstorms from 2pm to 10pm on Friday.

The South African Weather Service forecast indicated Alfred Duma, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Greater Kokstad, Impendle, Ingwe, Inkosi Langalibalele, Mkhambathini, Mpofana, Msinga, Okhahlamba, Ray Nkonyeni, Richmond, Msunduzi, Ubuhlebezwe, Umdoni, uMngeni, Umshwathi, Umuziwabantu, Umvoti, Umzimkhulu and Umzumbe municipalities may be affected by strong damaging wind, hail and severe lightning.

Department spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said the weather may result in localised damage to infrastructure, settlements and livestock.

Residents are advised to take precautionary measures to prevent possible injuries caused by lightning and flying debris.

“The department has activated disaster management teams in affected municipalities to remain on high alert. We urge communities to exercise caution and avoid travelling on bridges and roads in low-lying areas as they may be susceptible to flooding and sinkholes.”

Mngadi said outdoor activities should be avoided as lightning, hail and flooding can lead to injuries and fatalities.

If possible, remain indoors, well away from windows, shelter pets and cover vehicles. 

“Move livestock and cars to safe, sheltered areas to protect them from potential flying debris,” he said. 

TimesLIVE

