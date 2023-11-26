The family of popular NG Kerk Suidkus pastor Liezel De Jager who was murdered at her Amanzimtoti home in October 2021 will finally learn the truth about her death on Monday.
This comes after the police's cold case unit arrested a man in connection with the death of the mother of two daughters.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlende Mathe said the unit, under the helm of Brig Bafana Gininda, took over the case on November 6 and within two weeks managed to trace and link the suspect.
“The members worked tirelessly in analysing and following up on information and in the early hours of November 24, the team made an arrest in Bloemfontein.”
The 45-year-old man, who is understood to be known to the family, will appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.
The 38-year-old pastor was found with cuts and strangulation marks on her neck shortly after a morning jog. It is understood the children were inside the house when she was attacked. None of her possessions were missing.
Her husband Werner called his alarm company to report that his wife had been attacked.
Days after her death, he went missing but was later found in a sugar cane field.
TimesLIVE
Two years after KZN pastor's death cold case unit makes an arrest
Image: supplied
