Fourth suspect held over murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla

28 November 2023 - 12:55 By Kim Swartz
Loyiso Nkohla. File photo.
Loyiso Nkohla. File photo.
Image: Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla/Facebook

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder in April of activist Loyiso Nkohla at a railway station in Cape Town. 

The Hawks serious organised crime investigation team arrested the 41-year-old suspect on Monday at Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape, where he was appearing in court for an unrelated case.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Siyabulela Vukubi said the arrest “emanates from an incident that happened on April 17 where [Nkhola] was killed in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station.

“It is believed [he] was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail's central line, where families had built their homes.”

The Hawks have since arrested Zukisa Tshabile, 38, Mziyanda Mdlungu, 38, and Thobani Maxengana, 39 — who died in a holding cell before his first court appearance on November 17. 

The fourth suspect was scheduled to appear on Tuesday in the East London magistrate's court and then in the Athlone magistrate’s court on December 1 along with co-accused Mziyanda Mdlungu. 

