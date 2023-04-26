South Africa

Battle to reclaim Cape Town railway corridor a 'litmus test' of government's ability to uphold law and order

26 April 2023 - 11:58 By TIMESLIVE
Shacks built along the railway line in Langa, Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

The battle to reopen Cape Town’s strategic central commuter railway line is a litmus test of the government’s ability to maintain law and order, the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday. 

The chamber said it was appalled by revelations of alleged gangsterism and extortion delaying the return to service of the line, a transport artery that carried more than 50-million commuters in 2011, that was suspended due to extensive vandalism and theft. 

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that activist turned businessman Loyiso Nkohla, who was shot dead during a meeting at Philippi railway station, was being threatened by extortionists seeking a percentage of contracts related to the revival of the railway corridor.

He was working as a mediator between the Passenger Rail Association of South Africa (Prasa) and communities who illegally erected shacks on the line and need to be relocated. 

The chamber said his death was a sombre reminder that the government “cannot afford to lose this battle, given what’s at stake”. 

'Sleeping on the job': crime intelligence under fire at Loyiso Nkohla memorial

Ses'khona People's Rights Movement president Andile Lili lambasted the country's crime intelligence structures at the Tuesday memorial service for ...
News
16 hours ago

“It is hard to think of a more crucial task than resurrecting Cape Town’s commuter rail service that has been vandalised and invaded under the noses of law enforcers,” said chamber president Jacques Moolman.

“We need all role players united in a collective effort to win this battle against criminal elements, for the alternative would lead us down the path of anarchy. Law and order is fundamental to our hopes of growing the economy and lifting communities out of poverty.”  

Extortion was flagged as a major concern by the Western Cape Property Development Forum which has drawn attention to problems at construction sites countrywide, added the chamber. 

A business environment survey by the chamber late last year found that 62% of the respondents rated the train service as “inefficient” and 34% rated the quality of road infrastructure as poor.

The poor rating was despite a 17.8% increase in budget allocations to the transport and public works sector over the past five years, with the allocation specifically to transport infrastructure having increased by 10.16% over the same period. 

TimesLIVE

Memorial for slain activist Loyiso Nkohla as Hawks probe murder case

A memorial service for slain activist Loyiso Nkohla is being held in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Tuesday as the Hawks continue their investigation ...
News
22 hours ago

Vow to deal with ‘construction mafia’ as public works minister says infrastructure is job creation catalyst

Public works minister Sihle Zikalala has no time for dodgy service providers and those who attempt to disrupt construction projects.
Politics
21 hours ago

Where there’s smoke: eThekwini asks security agency to probe pump station ‘sabotage’

A pump station caught fire earlier in April, leaving township residents in the north of the city without water
News
1 day ago

Construction mafias hold Western Cape to ransom

Extortion by armed gangsters brings various infrastructure projects in Cape Town and the province to a halt
News
7 months ago
