Battle to reclaim Cape Town railway corridor a 'litmus test' of government's ability to uphold law and order
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
The battle to reopen Cape Town’s strategic central commuter railway line is a litmus test of the government’s ability to maintain law and order, the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday.
The chamber said it was appalled by revelations of alleged gangsterism and extortion delaying the return to service of the line, a transport artery that carried more than 50-million commuters in 2011, that was suspended due to extensive vandalism and theft.
The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that activist turned businessman Loyiso Nkohla, who was shot dead during a meeting at Philippi railway station, was being threatened by extortionists seeking a percentage of contracts related to the revival of the railway corridor.
He was working as a mediator between the Passenger Rail Association of South Africa (Prasa) and communities who illegally erected shacks on the line and need to be relocated.
The chamber said his death was a sombre reminder that the government “cannot afford to lose this battle, given what’s at stake”.
'Sleeping on the job': crime intelligence under fire at Loyiso Nkohla memorial
