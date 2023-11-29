Mpendulo Nonkwelo said Ndema was still not remorseful.
Bathtub murderer apologises to family, but still denies killing wife
Image: LULAMILE FENI
MacGyver Yibanathi Ndema, who made national headlines for killing his wife Noluvuyo Nonkwelo-Ndema and cementing her body under their bathtub in June 2019, has apologised to his in-laws and children for the nature of her death, but still denies being her killer.
Ndema was testifying during final pre-sentencing procedures at the Mthatha high court on Friday after the submission of a social worker’s victim impact report detailing how his daughters had been affected by their mother’s death and knowing their father was her killer.
Senior state advocate Sibusiso Nolutshungu said Ndema was still not remorseful.
He asked for life imprisonment. Ndema’s lawyer asked for 20 years.
Ndema’s father-in-law, Mpendulo Nonkwelo, and his son, Andile Nonkwelo, told the Dispatch on Tuesday that Ndema had left the family devastated.
Mpendulo Nonkwelo said Ndema was still not remorseful.
“He needs to rot in jail.
“If the death sentence still existed in South Africa, a monster like this would have been the right candidate, removed from society,” he said.
“He was so cruel to my daughter that he abused her and eventually killed her.
“Even now he is not remorseful.
“He apologises to me and my wife, but is not saying he killed her.
“Why is he apologising if he is not the killer?
“This man has the guts to insult us even now and make this a mockery.”
Andile Nonkwelo said: “Unfortunately, whatever sentence he gets will never bring back my lovely sister.
“We lost a precious life that cannot be brought back. His children have lost a mother and a father.
“Whatever sentence he gets is a sentence he has worked for.
“The state has the right person.
“He denied a lot of obvious things, still maintaining his innocence despite overwhelming evidence.
“It hurts to know in a few years, like Oscar Pistorius, he will be out of jail having been granted parole.
“He is probably going to stay in prison and enjoy life.
“We can wish the worst for him, but it is not a Godly thing to do.”
Body under bathtub: widower appears in court
According to the social worker’s report, Ndema’s daughters, aged 14 and nine, said their father phoning them from prison was not helping to mend the relationship.
Instead it was aggravating their situation and delaying the healing process.
“He continuously phones the children, saying he loves them, and apologises for the death of their mother and how she died,” the report said.
“They have been subjected to psychological abuse by their father.
“According to the victims, the telephone calls the young victims are receiving from the perpetrator are triggering and interfering with their healing process.
“The abuse leaves them in a vulnerable, psychological and traumatised state.”
The report said the children have developed anxiety, panic attacks, nightmares and feelings of hopelessness.
Ndema killed his wife by strangling her and breaking her neck at their home in the Zingqayi area in Butterworth on July 1 2019.
He reported his wife missing to police on July 3 2021.
Her remains were found underneath the bathtub in their home on August 30 2021
In September this year, Ndema was found guilty of premeditated murder, defeating the ends of justice and three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
He will be sentenced on December 13.
