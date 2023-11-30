At Helen Joseph, all invoices received totalling a principal debt of R13m have been paid fully and received by the city between August 7 and November 23, Modiba said. “It would appear that the amounts received were not yet allocated to relevant invoices and accounts on time, so they can also reflect on City Power’s records.”
Gauteng health ‘sets record straight’ on hospitals’ City Power debt
Most debts have been settled or are being settled, some have been questioned
The Gauteng health department has set the record straight on the billing issues affecting some of its hospitals as City Power threatens to disconnect some of them if their alleged huge bills go unpaid.
City Power on Tuesday told Sowetan it was owed R41m by Charlotte Maxeke, R13m by Helen Joseph and R4m by Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals. South Rand Hospital is sitting at R3m and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital sitting at R2.6m.
City Power said it would disconnect Charlotte Maxeke on Thursday if the outstanding bill is not settled.
Health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said it had an obligation, like any consumer of municipal services, to ensure that when there were discrepancies in the billing, these get verified before any payment can be processed.
Modiba said at Charlotte Maxeke, six invoices amounting to R32m have been paid to the city between April and September towards the bill. An additional payment has been finalised in the past week, while “the last invoice of R5.2m is now being processed for a purchase order to be created before the money is released.
“These amounts excluded interest raised as the department is of the view that the interest has been raised even on invoices that have long been settled, leading to incorrect amounts being claimed.”
When water is cut, health care goes down the drain
