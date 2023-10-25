Gauteng health department clarifies policy on free health care for migrant mothers
Government must ensure posters are put up in all hospitals and clinics informing pregnant women and mothers of small children of their rights
25 October 2023 - 22:01
The Gauteng health department has amended its health policy to clarify that all pregnant and breast-feeding mothers, and all children under six, whether South African or not, may access free healthcare at public hospitals and clinics. ..
