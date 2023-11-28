South Africa

Our beaches are safe for swimming, says eThekwini mayor Kaunda

28 November 2023 - 16:55
eThekwini mayor Councillor Mxolisi Kaunda briefing members of the media on issues related to water and sanitation in Durban.
Image: Ethekwini Municiplaity

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has assured beachgoers that all 23 bathing beaches in Durban are open and safe for swimming.

Kaunda was speaking during a media briefing on water issues around Durban on Tuesday.

The assurance comes after water quality tests by both Talbot Laboratories, an independent water testing firm, and the municipality recorded E coli counts that, in some cases, were more than 20 times beyond the acceptable range of 500 per 100ml.

“We are happy to report the latest results from last week indicated acceptable levels of E coli on our beaches. The reason we have increased the frequency of testing to twice a week is to ensure our water quality is of the highest standard,” said Kaunda.

The municipality said the joint sampling was done on November 23.

The city said the three river sites are along the lower Umngeni River, near Umngeni South Beach, which is a non-bathing beach. It said this therefore has had no impact on swimming beaches.

E coli levels at all Durban beaches are acceptable and all 23 bathing beaches in eThekwini municipality are open and safe for swimming.
Image: Ethekwini municipality

Tests carried out on November 16 at Point, uShaka, South, North, Battery, and Country Club beaches showed critical levels had been reached on that day.

However, new test results released by the city on Tuesday showed E coli had dropped significantly and averaged below 50 per 100ml.

“This thing fluctuates. It may give you positive results today, and two weeks later it will give you negative results,” Kaunda said.

“We have a responsibility not to allow people to swim in the ocean when the water quality is not good. The acceptable level should be below 500 per 100ml. We are combining efforts with how we are fixing infrastructure in the city.” 

