Five suspects arrested after 7 burnt to death in Diepsloot mob justice

Gauteng police have arrested five suspects after seven people were burnt to death in a mob justice attack in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, at the weekend.
SowetanLIVE reported residents cited escalating crime levels as the reason for acts of vigilantism which led to the murders of seven men — two in Extension 13 on Friday and five in Extension 12 on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a team of detectives led by the provincial serious and violent crimes unit was activated to investigate the murders.
“The team worked tirelessly and followed up on all information received. On Monday, one suspect was arrested after being identified by an eyewitness and he led the police to four more suspects,” she said.
The five suspects, aged between 30 and 38, are expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Nevhuhulwi said more arrests are expected as the police investigation continues.
TimesLIVE
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
TimesLIVE
